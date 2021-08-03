Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,972.54 crore, up 146.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,972.54 crore in June 2021 up 146.03% from Rs. 2,021.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021 up 101.03% from Rs. 156.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 470.05 crore in June 2021 up 677.46% from Rs. 60.46 crore in June 2020.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 77.42 in June 2020.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,658.40 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)