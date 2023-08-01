SUMITOMO Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 724.24 crore, down 26.51% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 724.24 651.57 985.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 724.24 651.57 985.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 445.91 404.26 518.23 Purchase of Traded Goods 69.76 58.40 69.10 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.79 -15.22 51.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 60.06 54.46 57.24 Depreciation 13.53 14.04 11.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 84.67 69.12 101.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.11 66.53 176.32 Other Income 17.53 16.48 4.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.64 83.01 180.97 Interest 1.34 1.39 1.31 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.30 81.61 179.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 83.30 81.61 179.66 Tax 21.63 9.50 41.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.68 72.12 138.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.68 72.12 138.13 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 61.68 72.12 138.13 Equity Share Capital 499.15 499.15 499.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.24 1.45 2.77 Diluted EPS 1.24 1.45 2.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.24 1.45 2.77 Diluted EPS 1.24 1.45 2.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited