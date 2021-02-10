STC India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, down 95.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in December 2020 down 95.32% from Rs. 315.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020 up 49.6% from Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020 down 850% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

STC India shares closed at 78.75 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)