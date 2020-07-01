Standard Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore, down 14.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore in March 2020 down 14.06% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.67 crore in March 2020 down 980.11% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2020 down 687.36% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2019.
Standard Ind shares closed at 10.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.85% returns over the last 6 months and -24.56% over the last 12 months.
|Standard Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.99
|3.99
|5.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.99
|3.99
|5.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|4.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.91
|3.24
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.24
|0.31
|-0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.50
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.86
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.02
|3.36
|2.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.12
|-4.28
|-1.92
|Other Income
|-19.10
|4.89
|5.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.22
|0.62
|3.34
|Interest
|3.46
|3.54
|5.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.67
|-2.92
|-2.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.67
|-2.92
|-2.19
|Tax
|-2.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.67
|-2.92
|-2.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.67
|-2.92
|-2.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.67
|-2.92
|-2.19
|Equity Share Capital
|32.16
|32.16
|32.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.68
|-0.46
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.68
|-0.46
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.68
|-0.46
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.68
|-0.46
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am