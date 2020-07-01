Standard Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore, down 14.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore in March 2020 down 14.06% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.67 crore in March 2020 down 980.11% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2020 down 687.36% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2019.

Standard Ind shares closed at 10.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.85% returns over the last 6 months and -24.56% over the last 12 months.