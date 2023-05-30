English
    Standard Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore, up 5430.9% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Capital Market. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore in March 2023 up 5430.9% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 up 3718.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 4860% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Standard Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

    Standard Capita shares closed at 85.49 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,209.19% returns over the last 6 months

    Standard Capital Market.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.562.910.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.562.910.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.060.02
    Depreciation-0.010.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.270.490.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.202.35-0.05
    Other Income2.78--0.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.972.350.10
    Interest2.501.750.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.480.600.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.480.600.04
    Tax0.880.160.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.600.450.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.600.450.04
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.001.110.11
    Diluted EPS--1.110.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.001.110.11
    Diluted EPS--1.110.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:42 pm