Standard Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore, up 5430.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore in March 2023 up 5430.9% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 up 3718.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 4860% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Standard Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

Standard Capita shares closed at 85.49 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,209.19% returns over the last 6 months