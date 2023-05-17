English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SREI Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, down 28.53% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in March 2023 down 28.53% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 104.87% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 115.85% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2022.

    SREI Infra shares closed at 2.10 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.58% over the last 12 months.

    SREI Infrastructure Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.063.317.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.063.317.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.710.71
    Depreciation0.580.590.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses3.831.262.67
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.130.071.41
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.221.405.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.20-0.72-3.56
    Other Income2.070.010.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.71-3.43
    Interest0.18----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.31-0.71-3.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.31-0.71-3.43
    Tax0.05---10.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.36-0.717.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.36-0.717.39
    Equity Share Capital503.09503.09503.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.15
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.010.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.15
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.010.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #SREI Infra #SREI Infrastructure Finance
    first published: May 17, 2023 12:10 pm