SREI Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, down 28.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in March 2023 down 28.53% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 104.87% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 115.85% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2022.
SREI Infra shares closed at 2.10 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.58% over the last 12 months.
|SREI Infrastructure Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.06
|3.31
|7.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.06
|3.31
|7.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.71
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.59
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|3.83
|1.26
|2.67
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.13
|0.07
|1.41
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.22
|1.40
|5.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.20
|-0.72
|-3.56
|Other Income
|2.07
|0.01
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.71
|-3.43
|Interest
|0.18
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.71
|-3.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.31
|-0.71
|-3.43
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|-10.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.71
|7.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.71
|7.39
|Equity Share Capital
|503.09
|503.09
|503.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited