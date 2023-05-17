SREI Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, down 28.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in March 2023 down 28.53% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 104.87% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 115.85% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2022.

SREI Infra shares closed at 2.10 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.58% over the last 12 months.