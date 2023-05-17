SREI Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.81 crore, down 67.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.81 crore in March 2023 down 67.97% from Rs. 773.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.60 crore in March 2023 down 128.09% from Rs. 326.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.68 crore in March 2023 down 86.93% from Rs. 548.24 crore in March 2022.

SREI Infra shares closed at 2.10 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.58% over the last 12 months.