    SREI Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.81 crore, down 67.97% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 247.81 crore in March 2023 down 67.97% from Rs. 773.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.60 crore in March 2023 down 128.09% from Rs. 326.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.68 crore in March 2023 down 86.93% from Rs. 548.24 crore in March 2022.

    SREI Infra shares closed at 2.10 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.58% over the last 12 months.

    SREI Infrastructure Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations247.81240.91773.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations247.81240.91773.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9520.0526.08
    Depreciation90.82107.53131.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses28.6660.0239.07
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies33.11637.42150.65
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.77117.0230.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.50-701.13396.23
    Other Income5.3612.0920.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.14-689.04416.92
    Interest4.482.78104.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.62-691.82312.83
    Exceptional Items-67.78-2,526.88--
    P/L Before Tax-91.40-3,218.70312.83
    Tax0.18-0.06-11.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-91.58-3,218.64324.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-91.58-3,218.64324.74
    Minority Interest-0.020.011.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-91.60-3,218.63326.07
    Equity Share Capital503.09503.09503.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.82-63.986.45
    Diluted EPS-1.82-63.986.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.82-63.986.45
    Diluted EPS-1.82-63.986.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

