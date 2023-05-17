SREI Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.81 crore, down 67.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 247.81 crore in March 2023 down 67.97% from Rs. 773.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.60 crore in March 2023 down 128.09% from Rs. 326.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.68 crore in March 2023 down 86.93% from Rs. 548.24 crore in March 2022.
SREI Infra shares closed at 2.10 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.58% over the last 12 months.
|SREI Infrastructure Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|247.81
|240.91
|773.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|247.81
|240.91
|773.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.95
|20.05
|26.08
|Depreciation
|90.82
|107.53
|131.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|28.66
|60.02
|39.07
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|33.11
|637.42
|150.65
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|96.77
|117.02
|30.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.50
|-701.13
|396.23
|Other Income
|5.36
|12.09
|20.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.14
|-689.04
|416.92
|Interest
|4.48
|2.78
|104.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.62
|-691.82
|312.83
|Exceptional Items
|-67.78
|-2,526.88
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-91.40
|-3,218.70
|312.83
|Tax
|0.18
|-0.06
|-11.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-91.58
|-3,218.64
|324.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-91.58
|-3,218.64
|324.74
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|0.01
|1.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-91.60
|-3,218.63
|326.07
|Equity Share Capital
|503.09
|503.09
|503.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-63.98
|6.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|-63.98
|6.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-63.98
|6.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|-63.98
|6.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited