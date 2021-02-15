SREI Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 490.36 crore, down 66.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 490.36 crore in December 2020 down 66.19% from Rs. 1,450.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,812.58 crore in December 2020 down 6451.12% from Rs. 60.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2,769.76 crore in December 2020 down 331.2% from Rs. 1,198.00 crore in December 2019.

SREI Infra shares closed at 7.35 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -13.53% over the last 12 months.