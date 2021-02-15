SREI Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 490.36 crore, down 66.19% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 490.36 crore in December 2020 down 66.19% from Rs. 1,450.49 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,812.58 crore in December 2020 down 6451.12% from Rs. 60.03 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2,769.76 crore in December 2020 down 331.2% from Rs. 1,198.00 crore in December 2019.
SREI Infra shares closed at 7.35 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -13.53% over the last 12 months.
|SREI Infrastructure Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|490.36
|1,162.63
|1,450.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|490.36
|1,162.63
|1,450.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.33
|35.59
|46.71
|Depreciation
|205.15
|171.35
|197.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|48.30
|36.78
|42.35
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|27.48
|28.63
|26.19
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,142.00
|42.65
|89.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,968.90
|847.63
|1,048.03
|Other Income
|-6.01
|19.58
|-47.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,974.91
|867.21
|1,000.35
|Interest
|855.78
|858.87
|908.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3,830.69
|8.34
|91.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,830.69
|8.34
|91.89
|Tax
|-19.76
|3.62
|31.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,810.93
|4.72
|60.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,810.93
|4.72
|60.00
|Minority Interest
|-1.65
|0.03
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3,812.58
|4.75
|60.03
|Equity Share Capital
|503.09
|503.09
|503.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-75.75
|0.09
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-75.75
|0.09
|1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-75.75
|0.09
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-75.75
|0.09
|1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited