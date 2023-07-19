Spectrum Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.33 crore, up 30.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.33 crore in June 2023 up 30.06% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2023 up 19.82% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

Spectrum Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.82 in June 2022.

Spectrum Foods shares closed at 58.49 on July 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 179.86% over the last 12 months.