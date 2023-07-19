English
    Spectrum Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.33 crore, up 30.06% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spectrum Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.33 crore in June 2023 up 30.06% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2023 up 19.82% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

    Spectrum Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.82 in June 2022.

    Spectrum Foods shares closed at 58.49 on July 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 179.86% over the last 12 months.

    Spectrum Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.334.564.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.334.564.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.652.241.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.340.81-0.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.340.06
    Depreciation0.250.290.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.265.130.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.46-4.251.99
    Other Income0.010.070.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.47-4.181.99
    Interest--0.030.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.47-4.201.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.47-4.201.85
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.47-4.201.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.47-4.201.85
    Equity Share Capital4.854.854.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.09-8.673.82
    Diluted EPS5.09-8.673.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.09-8.673.82
    Diluted EPS5.09-8.673.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:00 am

