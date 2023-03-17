Sonam Clock Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore, down 0.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore in December 2022 down 0.54% from Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 288.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 169.37% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

Sonam Clock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

Sonam Clock shares closed at 45.05 on March 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.34% returns over the last 6 months and -34.85% over the last 12 months.