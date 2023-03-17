English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go : Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sonam Clock Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore, down 0.54% Y-o-Y

    March 17, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonam Clock are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore in December 2022 down 0.54% from Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 288.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 169.37% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

    Sonam Clock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

    Sonam Clock shares closed at 45.05 on March 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.34% returns over the last 6 months and -34.85% over the last 12 months.

    Sonam Clock
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.0521.2931.86
    Other Operating Income0.060.130.11
    Total Income From Operations22.1121.4331.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.107.921.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.335.4123.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.343.130.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.421.091.69
    Depreciation0.550.520.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.751.741.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.301.621.91
    Other Income0.130.130.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.441.751.98
    Interest0.700.650.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.741.101.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.741.101.64
    Tax0.440.290.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.290.811.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.290.811.43
    Equity Share Capital20.0220.0210.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves18.0816.7921.27
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.411.43
    Diluted EPS0.650.411.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.411.43
    Diluted EPS0.650.411.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sonam Clock
    first published: Mar 17, 2023 08:55 am