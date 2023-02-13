English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SMS Lifescience Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Lifesciences India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 91.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2022 up 64.03% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.14% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2021.

    SMS Lifesciences India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.2981.2691.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.2981.2691.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.4742.5455.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.203.33-6.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.4810.2310.86
    Depreciation2.632.642.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.7816.9022.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.735.635.85
    Other Income0.500.150.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.235.785.88
    Interest1.671.681.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.564.104.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.564.104.39
    Tax1.740.972.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.823.122.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.823.122.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.823.122.33
    Equity Share Capital3.023.023.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1810.337.70
    Diluted EPS13.1810.337.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1810.337.70
    Diluted EPS13.1810.337.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited