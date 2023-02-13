SMS Lifescience Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 91.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2022 up 64.03% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.14% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2021.

SMS Lifescience EPS has increased to Rs. 13.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.70 in December 2021.

SMS Lifescience shares closed at 556.95 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.49% returns over the last 6 months and -23.62% over the last 12 months.