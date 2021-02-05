SML Isuzu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore, up 4.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore in December 2020 up 4.15% from Rs. 176.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.39 crore in December 2020 down 47.51% from Rs. 17.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2020 up 51.13% from Rs. 17.64 crore in December 2019.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 535.55 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.19% returns over the last 6 months and -17.47% over the last 12 months.