Siti Networks Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 337.55 crore, down 6.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 337.55 crore in March 2023 down 6.13% from Rs. 359.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.50 crore in March 2023 down 2.09% from Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.22 crore in March 2023 down 0.71% from Rs. 46.55 crore in March 2022.
Siti Networks shares closed at 0.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.67% returns over the last 6 months and -58.97% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|337.55
|335.46
|359.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|337.55
|335.46
|359.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|1.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.76
|16.36
|17.25
|Depreciation
|112.30
|75.20
|92.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|286.47
|293.54
|298.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-78.99
|-49.65
|-50.35
|Other Income
|12.90
|10.20
|4.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-66.09
|-39.45
|-46.02
|Interest
|28.05
|28.44
|29.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-94.13
|-67.89
|-75.04
|Exceptional Items
|-8.05
|--
|-6.87
|P/L Before Tax
|-102.18
|-67.89
|-81.91
|Tax
|-1.37
|0.99
|-2.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-100.81
|-68.88
|-79.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-100.81
|-68.88
|-79.10
|Minority Interest
|24.48
|4.53
|4.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.17
|-0.11
|-0.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-76.50
|-64.46
|-74.94
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|-0.79
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|-0.79
|-0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|-0.79
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|-0.79
|-0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited