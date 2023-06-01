Siti Networks Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 337.55 crore, down 6.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.55 crore in March 2023 down 6.13% from Rs. 359.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.50 crore in March 2023 down 2.09% from Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.22 crore in March 2023 down 0.71% from Rs. 46.55 crore in March 2022.

Siti Networks shares closed at 0.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.67% returns over the last 6 months and -58.97% over the last 12 months.