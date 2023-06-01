English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Siti Networks Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 337.55 crore, down 6.13% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 337.55 crore in March 2023 down 6.13% from Rs. 359.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.50 crore in March 2023 down 2.09% from Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.22 crore in March 2023 down 0.71% from Rs. 46.55 crore in March 2022.

    Siti Networks shares closed at 0.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.67% returns over the last 6 months and -58.97% over the last 12 months.

    Siti Networks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations337.55335.46359.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations337.55335.46359.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.7616.3617.25
    Depreciation112.3075.2092.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses286.47293.54298.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-78.99-49.65-50.35
    Other Income12.9010.204.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-66.09-39.45-46.02
    Interest28.0528.4429.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-94.13-67.89-75.04
    Exceptional Items-8.05---6.87
    P/L Before Tax-102.18-67.89-81.91
    Tax-1.370.99-2.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-100.81-68.88-79.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-100.81-68.88-79.10
    Minority Interest24.484.534.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.17-0.11-0.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-76.50-64.46-74.94
    Equity Share Capital87.2187.2187.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.16-0.79-0.90
    Diluted EPS-1.16-0.79-0.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.16-0.79-0.90
    Diluted EPS-1.16-0.79-0.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Siti Networks
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am