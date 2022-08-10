Sintex Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 897.55 crore, up 93.19% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 897.55 crore in June 2022 up 93.19% from Rs. 464.60 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 207.62 crore in June 2022 down 21.21% from Rs. 171.29 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.59 crore in June 2022 down 14.85% from Rs. 87.60 crore in June 2021.
Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.80 on March 21, 2022 (NSE)
|Sintex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|897.55
|1,049.76
|464.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|897.55
|1,049.76
|464.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|718.44
|779.75
|255.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-34.37
|-35.43
|24.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.32
|44.98
|34.85
|Depreciation
|65.10
|64.68
|65.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|109.83
|144.89
|73.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.77
|50.89
|10.08
|Other Income
|14.26
|26.15
|12.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.49
|77.04
|22.20
|Interest
|217.11
|202.47
|193.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-207.62
|-125.43
|-171.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-207.62
|-125.43
|-171.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-207.62
|-125.43
|-171.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-207.62
|-125.43
|-171.29
|Equity Share Capital
|59.92
|59.92
|59.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|-2.09
|-2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-3.46
|-2.09
|-2.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|-2.09
|-2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-3.46
|-2.09
|-2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
