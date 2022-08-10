Sintex Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 897.55 crore, up 93.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 897.55 crore in June 2022 up 93.19% from Rs. 464.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 207.62 crore in June 2022 down 21.21% from Rs. 171.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.59 crore in June 2022 down 14.85% from Rs. 87.60 crore in June 2021.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.80 on March 21, 2022 (NSE)