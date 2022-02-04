Sintex Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 967.75 crore, up 77.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 967.75 crore in December 2021 up 77.74% from Rs. 544.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.26 crore in December 2021 up 54.61% from Rs. 212.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.75 crore in December 2021 up 150.07% from Rs. 71.08 crore in December 2020.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 8.53 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 82.66% returns over the last 6 months and 82.26% over the last 12 months.