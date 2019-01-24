Sintex Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 720.39 crore, up 41.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 720.39 crore in December 2018 up 41.53% from Rs. 509.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.09 crore in December 2018 up 0.46% from Rs. 23.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.42 crore in December 2018 up 51.46% from Rs. 94.69 crore in December 2017.

Sintex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2017.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 11.25 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.77% returns over the last 6 months and -52.03% over the last 12 months.