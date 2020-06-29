Sintex Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 444.70 crore, down 24.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.70 crore in March 2020 down 24.82% from Rs. 591.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 294.13 crore in March 2020 down 222.26% from Rs. 91.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 79.88 crore in March 2020 down 88655.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 2.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 150.00% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.