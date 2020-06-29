Sintex Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 444.70 crore, down 24.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 444.70 crore in March 2020 down 24.82% from Rs. 591.54 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 294.13 crore in March 2020 down 222.26% from Rs. 91.27 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 79.88 crore in March 2020 down 88655.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.
Sintex Ind shares closed at 2.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 150.00% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.
|Sintex Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|444.70
|421.70
|591.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|444.70
|421.70
|591.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|318.07
|293.69
|427.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.69
|4.08
|-47.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.01
|35.45
|37.48
|Depreciation
|70.66
|71.45
|61.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|195.36
|129.64
|180.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-156.71
|-112.61
|-70.61
|Other Income
|6.17
|8.83
|9.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-150.54
|-103.78
|-61.60
|Interest
|221.65
|186.84
|69.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-372.19
|-290.62
|-131.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-372.19
|-290.62
|-131.31
|Tax
|-78.06
|2.14
|-40.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-294.13
|-292.76
|-91.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-294.13
|-292.76
|-91.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-294.13
|-292.76
|-91.27
|Equity Share Capital
|59.41
|59.41
|59.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|-4.93
|-1.54
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|-4.93
|-1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|-4.93
|-1.54
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|-4.93
|-1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am