Sintex Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 523.66 crore, up 24.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 523.66 crore in December 2020 up 24.18% from Rs. 421.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 214.99 crore in December 2020 up 26.56% from Rs. 292.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.00 crore in December 2020 up 310.33% from Rs. 32.33 crore in December 2019.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 4.18 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)