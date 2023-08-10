Sigachi Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.84 crore, up 8.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.84 crore in June 2023 up 8.57% from Rs. 71.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.14 crore in June 2023 down 6.89% from Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.84 crore in June 2023 up 7.33% from Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2022.

Sigachi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.54 in June 2022.

Sigachi Ind shares closed at 349.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.78% returns over the last 6 months and 38.62% over the last 12 months.