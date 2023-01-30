English
    Sigachi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.32 crore, down 1.76% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sigachi Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 65.32 crore in December 2022 down 1.76% from Rs. 66.50 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2022 up 0.24% from Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.73 crore in December 2022 up 15.8% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.
    Sigachi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in December 2021.Sigachi Ind shares closed at 312.70 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.42% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.
    Sigachi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.3277.2266.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.3277.2266.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.5738.4232.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.010.27--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.04-0.420.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.537.953.98
    Depreciation1.782.070.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8216.7117.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6612.2411.46
    Other Income1.292.210.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9514.4411.98
    Interest1.201.200.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.7513.2511.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.7513.2511.72
    Tax2.421.332.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.3211.929.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.3211.929.30
    Equity Share Capital30.7430.7430.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.883.76
    Diluted EPS3.033.883.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.883.76
    Diluted EPS3.033.883.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
