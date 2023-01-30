Sigachi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.32 crore, down 1.76% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sigachi Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 65.32 crore in December 2022 down 1.76% from Rs. 66.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2022 up 0.24% from Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.73 crore in December 2022 up 15.8% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.
Sigachi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in December 2021.
|Sigachi Ind shares closed at 312.70 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.42% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.
|Sigachi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.32
|77.22
|66.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.32
|77.22
|66.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.57
|38.42
|32.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.01
|0.27
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.04
|-0.42
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.53
|7.95
|3.98
|Depreciation
|1.78
|2.07
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.82
|16.71
|17.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.66
|12.24
|11.46
|Other Income
|1.29
|2.21
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.95
|14.44
|11.98
|Interest
|1.20
|1.20
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.75
|13.25
|11.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.75
|13.25
|11.72
|Tax
|2.42
|1.33
|2.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.32
|11.92
|9.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.32
|11.92
|9.30
|Equity Share Capital
|30.74
|30.74
|30.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.03
|3.88
|3.76
|Diluted EPS
|3.03
|3.88
|3.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.03
|3.88
|3.76
|Diluted EPS
|3.03
|3.88
|3.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited