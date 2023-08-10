Sigachi Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.70 crore, up 8.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.70 crore in June 2023 up 8.16% from Rs. 78.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.88 crore in June 2023 down 15.14% from Rs. 12.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.94 crore in June 2023 up 0.34% from Rs. 17.88 crore in June 2022.

Sigachi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.17 in June 2022.

Sigachi Ind shares closed at 350.30 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.07% returns over the last 6 months and 38.79% over the last 12 months.