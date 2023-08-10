English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sigachi Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.70 crore, up 8.16% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sigachi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.70 crore in June 2023 up 8.16% from Rs. 78.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.88 crore in June 2023 down 15.14% from Rs. 12.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.94 crore in June 2023 up 0.34% from Rs. 17.88 crore in June 2022.

    Sigachi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.17 in June 2022.

    Sigachi Ind shares closed at 350.30 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.07% returns over the last 6 months and 38.79% over the last 12 months.

    Sigachi Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.7072.4278.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.7072.4278.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.9430.6235.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.020.09--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.101.041.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8112.417.46
    Depreciation1.961.980.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5316.0817.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3510.2015.46
    Other Income1.631.551.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9811.7517.08
    Interest1.271.410.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7110.3316.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.7110.3316.61
    Tax3.833.023.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.887.3212.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.887.3212.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.887.3212.82
    Equity Share Capital30.7430.7430.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.542.384.17
    Diluted EPS3.542.384.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.542.384.17
    Diluted EPS3.542.384.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Results #Sigachi Ind #Sigachi Industries
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!