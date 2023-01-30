Sigachi Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.85 crore, up 4.96% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sigachi Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 68.85 crore in December 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 65.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in December 2022 up 16.08% from Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2021.
Sigachi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in December 2021.
|Sigachi Ind shares closed at 312.70 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.42% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.
|Sigachi Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.85
|82.47
|65.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.85
|82.47
|65.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.50
|38.82
|33.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.01
|0.27
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.52
|0.72
|-3.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.08
|8.29
|4.23
|Depreciation
|1.78
|2.07
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.76
|18.09
|18.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.24
|14.21
|11.92
|Other Income
|1.29
|2.21
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.52
|16.42
|12.44
|Interest
|1.20
|1.20
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.32
|15.22
|12.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.32
|15.22
|12.18
|Tax
|2.50
|1.64
|2.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.82
|13.58
|9.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.82
|13.58
|9.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.82
|13.58
|9.55
|Equity Share Capital
|30.74
|30.74
|30.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.20
|4.42
|3.86
|Diluted EPS
|3.20
|4.42
|3.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.20
|4.42
|3.86
|Diluted EPS
|3.20
|4.42
|3.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited