Shyama Infosys Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2020 down 41% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020 up 345.81% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 up 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

Shyama Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2019.

Shyama Infosys shares closed at 1.63 on October 26, 2020 (BSE)