Shyama Infosys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 17.32% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 2355.56% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 600% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Shyama Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Shyama Infosys shares closed at 5.19 on May 15, 2023 (BSE)