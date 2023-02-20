English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shyama Infosys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 35.22% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyama Infosys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 35.22% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 99.62% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Shyama Infosys shares closed at 1.63 on October 26, 2020 (BSE)

    Shyama Infosys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.040.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.040.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.040.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.02-0.03
    Other Income0.070.030.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.010.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.010.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.010.03
    Tax--0.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.010.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.010.03
    Equity Share Capital10.0610.0610.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.010.03
    Diluted EPS--0.010.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.010.03
    Diluted EPS--0.010.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:00 pm