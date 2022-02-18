Shyama Infosys Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 39.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 39.9% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 35.99% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Shyama Infosys EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Shyama Infosys shares closed at 1.63 on October 26, 2020 (BSE)