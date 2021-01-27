Shyama Infosys Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 31.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 31.7% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 298.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Shyama Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Shyama Infosys shares closed at 1.63 on October 26, 2020 (BSE)