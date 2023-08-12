English
    Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore, down 1.53% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Dinesh Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore in June 2023 down 1.53% from Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2023 up 55.9% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2023 up 64.52% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022.
    Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.76 in June 2022.Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 526.30 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.44% returns over the last 6 months and -24.48% over the last 12 months.
    Shri Dinesh Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.4216.4415.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.4216.4415.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.773.683.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.250.601.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.865.244.14
    Depreciation0.630.840.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.015.863.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.420.221.90
    Other Income2.563.150.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.983.372.53
    Interest0.030.060.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.943.312.51
    Exceptional Items--5.11--
    P/L Before Tax4.948.422.51
    Tax1.660.810.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.287.612.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.287.612.10
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.8613.593.76
    Diluted EPS5.864.473.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.8613.593.76
    Diluted EPS5.864.473.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shri Dinesh Mil #Shri Dinesh Mills #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:55 am

