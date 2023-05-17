Shree Pushkar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.08 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.08 crore in March 2023 down 4.3% from Rs. 124.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2023 down 71.76% from Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2023 down 8.85% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022.

Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.83 in March 2022.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 172.45 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and -37.46% over the last 12 months.