    Shree Pushkar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.08 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.08 crore in March 2023 down 4.3% from Rs. 124.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2023 down 71.76% from Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2023 down 8.85% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.83 in March 2022.

    Shree Pushkar shares closed at 172.45 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and -37.46% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.0898.61124.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.0898.61124.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.6060.1176.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.85-2.102.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.168.418.47
    Depreciation3.713.740.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.7222.4224.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.736.0412.63
    Other Income0.711.540.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.447.5713.21
    Interest0.150.332.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.307.2410.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.307.2410.64
    Tax5.834.931.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.472.318.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.472.318.75
    Equity Share Capital31.6331.6330.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.732.83
    Diluted EPS0.780.732.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.732.83
    Diluted EPS0.780.732.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:40 am