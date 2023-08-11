Shree Kr Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore, up 0.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore in June 2023 up 0.16% from Rs. 45.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2023 up 120.72% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2023 up 82.27% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

Shree Kr Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2022.

Shree Kr Paper shares closed at 23.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 6 months and 40.30% over the last 12 months.