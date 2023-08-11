English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Kr Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore, up 0.16% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Krishna Paper Mills and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore in June 2023 up 0.16% from Rs. 45.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2023 up 120.72% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2023 up 82.27% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Kr Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2022.

    Shree Kr Paper shares closed at 23.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 6 months and 40.30% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Krishna Paper Mills and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.0744.1645.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.0744.1645.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.6521.3528.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.27--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.175.654.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.052.011.87
    Depreciation1.011.090.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4311.319.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.762.481.16
    Other Income0.240.160.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.002.641.21
    Interest0.981.411.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.021.220.10
    Exceptional Items--0.411.05
    P/L Before Tax2.021.631.15
    Tax0.640.910.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.380.720.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.380.720.62
    Equity Share Capital13.5213.5213.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.530.46
    Diluted EPS1.020.530.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.530.46
    Diluted EPS1.020.530.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shree Kr Paper #Shree Krishna Paper Mills and Industries
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!