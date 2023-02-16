Shree Kr Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore, up 45.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore in December 2022 up 45.68% from Rs. 28.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 175.6% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 up 113.48% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

Shree Kr Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.

Shree Kr Paper shares closed at 23.70 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and -20.87% over the last 12 months.