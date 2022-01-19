Shree Ganesh Re Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.13 crore, up 59.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.13 crore in December 2021 up 59.29% from Rs. 13.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021 up 51.61% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2021 up 79.03% from Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2020.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2020.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 318.70 on January 18, 2022 (BSE)