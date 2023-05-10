English
    Shemaroo Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.28 crore, up 77.73% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shemaroo Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.28 crore in March 2023 up 77.73% from Rs. 89.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2023 up 48.65% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in March 2023 up 54.04% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2022.

    Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2022.

    Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 118.25 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -1.62% over the last 12 months.

    Shemaroo Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.28143.9589.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.28143.9589.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.42103.57--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.0521.3615.11
    Depreciation1.311.231.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.589.5364.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.938.277.51
    Other Income0.220.991.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.149.268.53
    Interest8.137.955.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.011.312.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.011.312.77
    Tax2.80-0.100.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.211.412.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.211.412.16
    Equity Share Capital27.1827.1827.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.520.79
    Diluted EPS1.180.520.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.520.79
    Diluted EPS1.180.520.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

