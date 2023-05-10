Shemaroo Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.28 crore, up 77.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.28 crore in March 2023 up 77.73% from Rs. 89.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2023 up 48.65% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in March 2023 up 54.04% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2022.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2022.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 118.25 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -1.62% over the last 12 months.