Sharon Bio Medi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.74 crore, up 30.19% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 57.74 55.17 44.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 57.74 55.17 44.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 24.10 27.56 26.95 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.05 -0.75 -5.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.17 8.35 7.56 Depreciation 2.91 2.69 2.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.13 9.32 9.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.39 8.01 3.49 Other Income 2.09 0.85 0.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.48 8.86 4.05 Interest 0.01 0.02 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.47 8.85 4.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 9.47 8.85 4.02 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.47 8.85 4.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.47 8.85 4.02 Equity Share Capital 1.15 1.15 1.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.45 15.37 6.99 Diluted EPS -- 15.37 6.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.45 15.37 6.99 Diluted EPS -- 15.37 6.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited