Sharon Bio Medi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.74 crore, up 30.19% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharon Bio Medicine are:Net Sales at Rs 57.74 crore in December 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 44.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2022 up 135.3% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2022 up 79.57% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2021.
Sharon Bio Medi EPS has increased to Rs. 16.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in December 2021.
|Sharon Bio Medicine
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.74
|55.17
|44.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.74
|55.17
|44.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.10
|27.56
|26.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.05
|-0.75
|-5.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.17
|8.35
|7.56
|Depreciation
|2.91
|2.69
|2.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.13
|9.32
|9.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.39
|8.01
|3.49
|Other Income
|2.09
|0.85
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.48
|8.86
|4.05
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.47
|8.85
|4.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.47
|8.85
|4.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.47
|8.85
|4.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.47
|8.85
|4.02
|Equity Share Capital
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.45
|15.37
|6.99
|Diluted EPS
|--
|15.37
|6.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.45
|15.37
|6.99
|Diluted EPS
|--
|15.37
|6.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited