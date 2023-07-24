Servotech Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.14 crore, up 125.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.14 crore in June 2023 up 125.99% from Rs. 30.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2023 up 1057.84% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.96 crore in June 2023 up 408.03% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

Servotech Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

Servotech Power shares closed at 163.50 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 348.31% returns over the last 6 months and 1,179.34% over the last 12 months.