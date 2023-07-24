English
    Servotech Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.14 crore, up 125.99% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Servotech Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.14 crore in June 2023 up 125.99% from Rs. 30.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2023 up 1057.84% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.96 crore in June 2023 up 408.03% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

    Servotech Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

    Servotech Power shares closed at 163.50 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 348.31% returns over the last 6 months and 1,179.34% over the last 12 months.

    Servotech Power Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.1491.5030.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.1491.5030.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.6175.1925.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.39-0.250.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.972.732.20
    Depreciation0.650.550.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.4610.071.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.073.200.75
    Other Income0.254.930.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.318.120.95
    Interest0.930.720.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.387.400.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.387.400.47
    Tax1.351.590.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.035.810.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.035.810.35
    Equity Share Capital21.2721.2718.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.550.19
    Diluted EPS0.380.580.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.550.19
    Diluted EPS0.380.580.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results #Servotech Power #Servotech Power Systems
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 01:44 pm

