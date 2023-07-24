English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Servotech Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.57 crore, up 149.7% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Servotech Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.57 crore in June 2023 up 149.7% from Rs. 31.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2023 up 1055.31% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2023 up 412.95% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

    Servotech Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

    Servotech Power shares closed at 163.50 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 348.31% returns over the last 6 months and 1,179.34% over the last 12 months.

    Servotech Power Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.57115.3131.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.57115.3131.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.59102.9027.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.45-5.380.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.162.792.25
    Depreciation0.710.590.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.4910.641.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.173.780.76
    Other Income0.254.670.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.428.450.96
    Interest0.930.720.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.497.730.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.497.730.48
    Tax1.381.670.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.116.050.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.116.050.36
    Minority Interest0.00-0.020.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.106.040.36
    Equity Share Capital21.2721.2718.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.570.19
    Diluted EPS0.390.610.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.570.19
    Diluted EPS0.390.610.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results #Servotech Power #Servotech Power Systems
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!