Servotech Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.57 crore, up 149.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.57 crore in June 2023 up 149.7% from Rs. 31.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2023 up 1055.31% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2023 up 412.95% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

Servotech Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

Servotech Power shares closed at 163.50 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 348.31% returns over the last 6 months and 1,179.34% over the last 12 months.