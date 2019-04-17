Security & Intelligence Services Q4 PAT seen up 62% YoY to Rs. 59.8 cr: Kotak

French riot police take position in a cloud of tear gas during clashes with yellow vest protesters in Lyon, central France. Authorities deployed thousands of security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. (AP/PTI)

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Commercial & Professional Services sector. The brokerage house expects Security & Intelligence Services to report net profit at Rs. 59.8 crore up 62% year-on-year (up 1.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,950.6 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 106.3 crore.

