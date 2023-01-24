English
    SBI Card Q3 profit rises 32% to Rs 509 crore

    The company's total income grew marginally to Rs 3,656 crore during October-December 2020, against Rs 3,140 crore in the year-ago period.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST
    Representative Image

    SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit at Rs 509 crore.

    The pure-play credit card company, promoted by SBI, had posted a net profit of Rs 386 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

    The company's total income grew marginally to Rs 3,656 crore during October-December 2020, against Rs 3,140 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

    Total Operating cost increased by 15 per cent at Rs 1,974 crore for the third quarter of FY23 from Rs 1,719 crore in FY22, it said.