Savita Oil Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 871.71 crore, up 43.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 871.71 crore in June 2022 up 43.94% from Rs. 605.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.73 crore in June 2022 up 13.15% from Rs. 77.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.40 crore in June 2022 up 14.39% from Rs. 114.87 crore in June 2021.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 63.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 55.63 in June 2021.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 1,240.05 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)