    Savita Oil Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 871.71 crore, up 43.94% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 871.71 crore in June 2022 up 43.94% from Rs. 605.62 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.73 crore in June 2022 up 13.15% from Rs. 77.53 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.40 crore in June 2022 up 14.39% from Rs. 114.87 crore in June 2021.

    Savita Oil Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 63.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 55.63 in June 2021.

    Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 1,240.05 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

    Savita Oil Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations864.51785.88600.94
    Other Operating Income7.218.434.68
    Total Income From Operations871.71794.30605.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials614.77598.02444.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.879.861.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.6210.10-15.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.5521.0719.98
    Depreciation4.515.254.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.6966.6247.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.9483.39102.65
    Other Income3.954.267.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.8987.66110.04
    Interest7.725.895.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax119.1681.77104.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax119.1681.77104.46
    Tax31.4421.9426.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.7359.8477.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.7359.8477.53
    Equity Share Capital13.8213.8213.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.4843.2155.63
    Diluted EPS63.4843.2155.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.4843.2155.63
    Diluted EPS63.4843.2155.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
