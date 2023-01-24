SAR Auto Prod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 9.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in December 2022 down 9.55% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 11.65% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 6.45% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

SAR Auto Prod EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.

