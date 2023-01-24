English
    SAR Auto Prod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 9.55% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAR Auto Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in December 2022 down 9.55% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 11.65% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 6.45% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    SAR Auto Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.663.192.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.663.192.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.610.551.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.530.50-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.090.10
    Depreciation0.320.310.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.971.240.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.500.25
    Other Income0.060.070.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.260.570.28
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.240.560.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.240.560.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.240.560.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.240.560.27
    Equity Share Capital4.764.764.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.511.180.58
    Diluted EPS0.511.180.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.511.180.58
    Diluted EPS0.511.180.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
