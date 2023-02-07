English
    Sansera Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 491.66 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:Net Sales at Rs 491.66 crore in December 2022 up 17.17% from Rs. 419.61 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.44 crore in December 2022 up 61.1% from Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.64 crore in December 2022 up 32.13% from Rs. 65.57 crore in December 2021.
    Sansera Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in December 2021.Sansera Eng shares closed at 723.80 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.47% returns over the last 6 months and -2.85% over the last 12 months.
    Sansera Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations491.66576.63419.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations491.66576.63419.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials231.75284.09182.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods--92.3969.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.92-16.198.14
    Power & Fuel21.97----
    Employees Cost66.5666.4955.57
    Depreciation28.4827.8226.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.4952.9639.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.3369.0737.07
    Other Income6.832.871.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.1671.9538.79
    Interest13.4511.9111.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.7160.0427.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.7160.0427.22
    Tax12.2815.167.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.4444.8820.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.4444.8820.13
    Equity Share Capital10.5810.5810.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.168.533.89
    Diluted EPS6.068.343.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.168.533.89
    Diluted EPS6.068.343.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited