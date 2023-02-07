Sansera Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 491.66 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 491.66 576.63 419.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 491.66 576.63 419.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 231.75 284.09 182.45 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 92.39 69.78 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.92 -16.19 8.14 Power & Fuel 21.97 -- -- Employees Cost 66.56 66.49 55.57 Depreciation 28.48 27.82 26.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 118.49 52.96 39.82 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.33 69.07 37.07 Other Income 6.83 2.87 1.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.16 71.95 38.79 Interest 13.45 11.91 11.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.71 60.04 27.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 44.71 60.04 27.22 Tax 12.28 15.16 7.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.44 44.88 20.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.44 44.88 20.13 Equity Share Capital 10.58 10.58 10.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.16 8.53 3.89 Diluted EPS 6.06 8.34 3.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.16 8.53 3.89 Diluted EPS 6.06 8.34 3.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited