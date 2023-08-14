English
    Sanrhea Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore, down 3.35% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanrhea Technical Textile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore in June 2023 down 3.35% from Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 down 13.29% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2023 down 12.32% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2022.

    Sanrhea Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.56 in June 2022.

    Sanrhea Tech shares closed at 63.64 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.47% returns over the last 6 months and -46.25% over the last 12 months.

    Sanrhea Technical Textile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.3715.3717.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.3715.3717.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.918.3912.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.210.710.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.561.571.47
    Depreciation0.260.290.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.493.032.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.931.381.06
    Other Income0.020.040.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.951.421.13
    Interest0.170.280.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.791.130.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.791.130.90
    Tax0.210.310.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.580.820.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.580.820.67
    Equity Share Capital5.005.004.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.861.56
    Diluted EPS1.161.691.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.861.56
    Diluted EPS1.161.691.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sanrhea Tech #Sanrhea Technical Textile #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

