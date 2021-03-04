English
Sanghvi Forging Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore, up 43.04% Y-o-Y

March 04, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Forging and Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore in December 2020 up 43.04% from Rs. 14.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 up 6.07% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Sanghvi Forging shares closed at 25.95 on March 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.08% returns over the last 6 months and 78.97% over the last 12 months.

Sanghvi Forging and Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations20.1013.3714.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.1013.3714.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.237.336.11
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.63-1.390.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.651.561.68
Depreciation2.122.132.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.785.313.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.32-1.58-1.50
Other Income0.07-0.08-0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.24-1.66-1.81
Interest-0.030.340.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.21-2.00-2.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.21-2.00-2.35
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.21-2.00-2.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.21-2.00-2.35
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.21-2.00-2.35
Equity Share Capital14.8914.8914.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.48-1.35-1.60
Diluted EPS-1.48-1.35-1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.48-1.35-1.60
Diluted EPS-1.48-1.35-1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Mar 4, 2021 09:00 am

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

