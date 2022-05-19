English
    Sandur Manganes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 716.24 crore, up 100.25% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores are:

    Net Sales at Rs 716.24 crore in March 2022 up 100.25% from Rs. 357.68 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.52 crore in March 2022 up 232.14% from Rs. 70.91 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.25 crore in March 2022 up 66.63% from Rs. 140.58 crore in March 2021.

    Sandur Manganes EPS has increased to Rs. 261.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 78.77 in March 2021.

    Close

    Sandur Manganes shares closed at 3,576.45 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 90.67% returns over the last 6 months and 132.10% over the last 12 months.

    Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations716.24491.77357.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations716.24491.77357.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials310.00235.75100.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.39-39.88-1.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.3526.3328.24
    Depreciation18.5712.5711.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.4778.7895.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.46178.22123.60
    Other Income12.226.685.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.68184.90129.50
    Interest8.959.278.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax206.73175.63121.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax206.73175.63121.06
    Tax-28.7966.7750.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities235.52108.8670.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period235.52108.8670.91
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS261.63120.9378.77
    Diluted EPS261.63120.9378.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS261.63120.9378.77
    Diluted EPS261.63120.9378.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results #Sandur Manganes #Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:00 pm
