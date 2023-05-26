Sandhar Technol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 594.96 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 594.96 crore in March 2023 up 3.81% from Rs. 573.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.60 crore in March 2023 up 21.25% from Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.66 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 53.54 crore in March 2022.

Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 4.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 241.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.08% over the last 12 months.