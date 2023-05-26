English
    Sandhar Technol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 594.96 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 594.96 crore in March 2023 up 3.81% from Rs. 573.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.60 crore in March 2023 up 21.25% from Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.66 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 53.54 crore in March 2022.

    Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 4.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.

    Sandhar Technol shares closed at 241.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.08% over the last 12 months.

    Sandhar Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations594.96600.39573.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations594.96600.39573.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials402.96401.31391.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.46-1.432.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.2269.2962.38
    Depreciation20.9620.8619.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.0871.6063.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.2838.7632.80
    Other Income6.422.000.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.7040.7633.63
    Interest3.704.043.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.0036.7230.08
    Exceptional Items-----1.10
    P/L Before Tax33.0036.7228.97
    Tax8.409.968.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.6026.7620.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.6026.7620.29
    Equity Share Capital60.1960.1960.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.094.443.37
    Diluted EPS4.094.443.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.094.443.37
    Diluted EPS4.094.443.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:20 am