English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sagardeep Alloy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.48 crore, down 41.68% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagardeep Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.48 crore in December 2022 down 41.68% from Rs. 28.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 7.35% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

    Sagardeep Alloys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.4819.0924.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.4819.0924.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.9916.2819.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.590.780.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.800.642.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.130.20
    Depreciation0.200.190.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.100.861.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.210.31
    Other Income0.240.150.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.360.38
    Interest0.180.040.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.260.320.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.260.320.05
    Tax0.090.080.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.170.250.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.170.250.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.170.250.05
    Equity Share Capital17.0617.0617.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves10.5210.359.61
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.150.02
    Diluted EPS0.100.150.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.150.02
    Diluted EPS0.100.150.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited