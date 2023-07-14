English
    Safari industries Q1 PAT seen up 40.6% YoY to Rs. 37.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    July 14, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 23) earnings estimates for the Travel & Tourism sector. The brokerage house expects Safari industries to report net profit at Rs. 37.4 crore up 40.6% year-on-year (down 1.8% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 341.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 39.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 58.1 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

