Rubfila Intl Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.24 crore, up 13.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.24 crore in September 2020 up 13.89% from Rs. 58.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2020 up 170.55% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in September 2020 up 145.89% from Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2019.

Rubfila Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2019.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 57.95 on December 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 107.71% returns over the last 6 months and 75.61% over the last 12 months.