Rollatainers Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 104.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 104.17% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 97.75% from Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 264.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Rollatainers shares closed at 0.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.71% over the last 12 months.