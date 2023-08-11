English
    Rollatainers Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 104.17% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 104.17% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 97.75% from Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 264.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    Rollatainers shares closed at 0.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.71% over the last 12 months.

    Rollatainers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.460.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.290.460.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.090.10
    Depreciation0.030.051.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.110.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.22-1.56
    Other Income0.200.76--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.98-1.56
    Interest0.560.540.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.310.44-2.08
    Exceptional Items---0.61-11.67
    P/L Before Tax-0.31-0.17-13.75
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.31-0.17-13.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.31-0.17-13.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.31-0.17-13.75
    Equity Share Capital25.0125.0125.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.01-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.01-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.01-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.01-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Rollatainers
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:11 pm

