Rollatainers Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, down 71.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in June 2021 down 71.96% from Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021 down 492.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020.

Rollatainers shares closed at 2.25 on September 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 6 months and -26.23% over the last 12 months.